FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Issued By B. Riley

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for SFL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

SFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SFL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 228,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SFL by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SFL by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 421,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the second quarter valued at about $10,380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.07%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

