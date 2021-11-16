FUZE Token (FUZE) Achieves Market Cap of $48,285.51

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $48,285.51 and approximately $57,271.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $63.89 or 0.00105511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00071419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00093558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,654.40 or 1.00161585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.86 or 0.06971765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 756 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.