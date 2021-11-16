Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,076.67 ($53.26).

FUTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

LON FUTR traded down GBX 46 ($0.60) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,388 ($44.26). 158,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,444. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,635.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,252.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

