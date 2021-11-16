FUNToken (FUN) Achieves Market Cap of $218.93 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $218.93 million and $16.65 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

