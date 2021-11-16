Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

FNKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Shares of FNKO opened at $18.18 on Monday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $917.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $491,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,248 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,304. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Funko by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Funko by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,052 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

