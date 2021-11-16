Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 162 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $275.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.59 and its 200 day moving average is $267.09. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

