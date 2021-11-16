Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.50 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

NYSE USB opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

