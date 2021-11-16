Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 71,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.