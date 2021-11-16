FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.
NYSE:FREY opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.11. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
About FREYR Battery
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
