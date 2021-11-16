FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

NYSE:FREY opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.11. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FREYR Battery stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.