Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

