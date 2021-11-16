Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FMS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,064 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

