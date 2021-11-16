FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Earnings Results

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS.

Shares of FreightCar America stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. 947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,414. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 3,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 296,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

