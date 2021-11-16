Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ci Capital lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.29.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE FRU opened at C$12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$4.47 and a 52 week high of C$13.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.48%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.