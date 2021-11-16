Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.75.

Several other research firms have also commented on FVI. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.06.

TSE:FVI opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

