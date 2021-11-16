Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 16801296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 122,346 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

