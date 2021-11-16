Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSM. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.45.

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.00 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 122,346 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

