Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 335.7% in October

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 335.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOJCY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

