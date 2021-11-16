Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 335.7% in October

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 335.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOJCY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

