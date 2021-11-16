Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.
FBIO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $329.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.30. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.