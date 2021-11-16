Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

FBIO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $329.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.30. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

