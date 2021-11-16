Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce sales of $18.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.15 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $67.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $71.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.03 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 236,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 80.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 100,594 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $339.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.30.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

