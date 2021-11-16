Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,106 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fortis by 621.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 159,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after buying an additional 104,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fortis by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortis by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 165,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 63,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

