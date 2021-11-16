Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $52,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after acquiring an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $159,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 566.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

