Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of Flywire stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.41. 960,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,667. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $55,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

