Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 16.47% of De-SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:DSPC opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31. The De-SPAC ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for De-SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De-SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.