Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of Sound Equity Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA SDEI opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Sound Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

