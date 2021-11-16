Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PBTP opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67.

