Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $764,000 Investment in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.19% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 767.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

