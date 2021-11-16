Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $733,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

