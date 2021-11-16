Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 6.91% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JJT opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85. iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $114.99.

