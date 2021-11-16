Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 117.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBUY. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $8,545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $4,975,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 122.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $95.86 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.64.

