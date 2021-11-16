Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.20%.

FSI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,231. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Flexible Solutions International worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Greenridge Global downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

