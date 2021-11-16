Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 31,000.0% in October

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a growth of 31,000.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FRCEF stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.