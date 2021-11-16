FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. 9,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,931. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

