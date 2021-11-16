First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.03

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 15717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.