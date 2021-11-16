First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 83.7% in October

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the October 14th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FMHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,103. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 79,574 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

