First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 403.0% in October

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 403.0% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FAB opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $75.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

