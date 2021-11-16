First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,164 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of WD-40 worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.18.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDFC. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

