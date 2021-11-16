First Trust Advisors LP Sells 15,457 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of CSW Industrials worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

