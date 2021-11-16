First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 23,096 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,273,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,865 in the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

AMH opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

