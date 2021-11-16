First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 61,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

