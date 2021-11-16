First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,024 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 32.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 51.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

