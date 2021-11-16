First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 7.7% After Insider Selling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) fell 7.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $103.06 and last traded at $103.66. 152,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,153,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.31.

Specifically, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.79.

The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

