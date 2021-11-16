First National Bank of South Miami Sells 345 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 731,607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

