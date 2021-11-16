First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $211.40 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

