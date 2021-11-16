First National Bank of South Miami Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,451 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $88.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

