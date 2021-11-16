First National Bank of South Miami Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Progressive were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 110.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Progressive by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 37.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

PGR opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.14. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,825.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

