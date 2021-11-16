First National Bank of South Miami Buys 189 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $238.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $174.28 and a one year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.73 and a 200 day moving average of $224.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

