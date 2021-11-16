First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after buying an additional 88,425 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,946,000.

IJT stock opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

