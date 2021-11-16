First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,799 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.31. 10,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,202. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

