First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDP. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period.

IBDP stock remained flat at $$26.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

