First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Altria Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.96. 74,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

